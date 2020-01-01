|
|
Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee Ellison); loving father of Brian (Kim), Shannon (Bill) Murphy, Todd (Ann Marie), Bridget (Bill) Riggs, and Erin (Andrew) Kadus; proud and cherished grandfather of Taylor, Vivian, Keara, Siobhan, Riley, Kathleen, Ethan, Emily, Brett, Vaughn and Brendan; fond brother in-law to Gary and Kathy Golub; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Viator Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020