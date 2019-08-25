Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
John Shea
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Elliott Chapel of Presbyterian Homes
3131 Simpson Street (Golf Road.)
Evanston, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Elliott Chapel of Presbyterian Homes
3131 Simpson Street (Golf Road.)
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Shea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Shea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Shea, Ph.D., 86, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Mary Lou Doherty; loving father of Stuart Shea (Cecelia Garibay), John Shea (April Lee), and Thomas Shea; proud grandfather of Maeve and Fiona Shea. John taught at Loyola University Chicago from 1969 -1999 serving as Chair of the English Department from 1976 – 1983. John was a member of The Savoyaires where he performed many comedic roles in Gilbert & Sullivan productions. Visitation Friday August 30, 2019 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service 1:30 p.m. at Elliott Chapel of Presbyterian Homes, 3131 Simpson Street (Golf Road.), Evanston, Illinois 60201. Interment private. Funeral Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now