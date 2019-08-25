|
John S. Shea, Ph.D., 86, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Mary Lou Doherty; loving father of Stuart Shea (Cecelia Garibay), John Shea (April Lee), and Thomas Shea; proud grandfather of Maeve and Fiona Shea. John taught at Loyola University Chicago from 1969 -1999 serving as Chair of the English Department from 1976 – 1983. John was a member of The Savoyaires where he performed many comedic roles in Gilbert & Sullivan productions. Visitation Friday August 30, 2019 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service 1:30 p.m. at Elliott Chapel of Presbyterian Homes, 3131 Simpson Street (Golf Road.), Evanston, Illinois 60201. Interment private. Funeral Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019