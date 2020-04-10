|
John S. Sink, 67, fiercely loyal to family and friends, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2020.
Predeceased by parents Helen (Burge) Sink, stepfather Alan Sink, father H. George Galaudet and brother Alan Sink. He is survived by his wife Linda (Goldberg Leahy), and sisters Nancy (Sink) Plesha and Carolyn (Matt) Petrusevski; brothers Devin Galaudet (Morgana), and Ed Sink (Cheryl); daughters Liz Sink (partner Jesse), Angela Sink; son Aaron (Mandy), grandchildren Alicia, Brandon and Adley; and 10 nieces and nephews.
He offered his video expertise to Operation Support our Troops, St. Baldrick's Foundation, the Michael Jordan Foundations. As Director of Production at VidTech Audio Visual Events, and former owner of The Edge Multimedia, he was cherished mentor to his team and invaluable collaborator to his clients.
John worked as contract CNN war photographer in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
He could play anything by ear on the piano, debate Marxism versus capitalism, win at online chess, and created a party wherever he went.
Donations to Operation Support Our Troops and PAWS Chicago. Memorial life celebration TBD.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020