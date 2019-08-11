Home

Reuland & Turnbough
1407 N. Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-9649
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary
175 E. Illinois Road
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
John S. Volpe Obituary
John "Jack" S. Volpe, 87, of Lake Forest died Aug. 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Elsie V. Volpe (2017); father of Mark (Leslie) Volpe and Kent (Kari) Volpe; grandfather of Olivia and Marli Volpe, and Ben, Alexandra, Jordan, and Brooke Riewer. Funeral Mass at 10 AM on Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of St. Mary. Complete obituary and more info – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
