John S. Ziemba, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Olichwier); loving father of Christopher (Kathy), Tim (Lara), Jon, and Natalie; brother-in-law of Christine Cira, late James and late Tim Olichwier; fond uncle, cousin, and friend of many. John was a loving caregiver to many pets and a life long Sox fan.He was a member of the St. Barbara Holy Name and also an usher. Funeral Monday 9:30 am from Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St., to St. Barbara Church for 10:00 mass. INT. Private. Visitation Sunday 3-9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to The are appreciated. (773)927-6424 www.pomierskifuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019