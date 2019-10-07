Home

Savage, John--Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Schielke); loving father of Beth (Jeff) Berry, Eileen (Barry) Bright and Diana (Bill) Leyden; proud & cherished grandfather of Kimberly, Grace, Caroline, Patrick, James, Joshua, Andrew and Sophia; dear brother of the late Theresa, James and Mary; always a humble and kindhearted gentleman to all. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Thecla Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Norwood Crossing, 6616 N. Nina, Chicago 60631. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 7, 2019
