John "Jack" Schneidwind, 84 of Fontana, Wisconsin, formerly of Chicago, died peacefully, August 29, 2019.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon at St. Benedict's Catholic Church – 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, WI 53125. Mass immediately to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Survive Alive House Foundation- c/o CFD Public Education 1010 S. Clinton, Chicago, Illinois 60607.
Jack was born December 17, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois the son of William and Nellie (Lynch) Schneidwind. On January 19, 1957 he married Dolly Gustafson. He worked in Fire Service for over 43 years, beginning in the Fire Insurance Patrol, later as a firefighter for the Winnetka Fire department and for 34 years serving the City of Chicago Fire Department until is retirement in 1996. He retired as Deputy District Fire Chief. In 1989 he was instrumental in the development and creation of the Survive Alive House Foundation, a foundation that continues to grow today and has had great impact on the City of Chicago. Jack enjoyed sailing with Dolly, he was active at St. Benedict's Church and in the community. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Dolly, his children, Patti (Ernie) Mendiola, Katie (Bruce) Naughton, John (Bridgette) Schneidwind and Ron (Nancy) Schneidwind, by his grandchildren, Meaghan, Melissa (Nick), Marc, John Pat, Katie (Artie), Cody, Connor, Jack, Molly, Andrew Shannon, Ashley, John and Luca and by his great grandchildren, Jackson, Payton, Christian, Grayson and Quinn. Jack is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Maureen, his brother Bill and two sisters, Anna Mae and Helen.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019