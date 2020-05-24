John Scott (69) Sedberry
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. Born in Chicago on June 26, 1950, he is survived by his wife Anna; step-son: John (Kendra) Hiltenbrand; grandchildren: Kenneth, Garrett, Catherine and Mitchell; sister, Linda (Chester) Pietrusiewicz; nieces and nephews: Jennifer, Andrea, Michael and families; brother-in-law Dr. Enn (Joanne) Meister; nieces: Dr. Erika Meister, Melissa (Nicholas) Hanley and family; nephews: Derek (Tami) Meister and family, Jared (Candice) Meister; and two beloved Bulldogs, Mercedes and Blue.

Serving two tours at-sea in Vietnam as a US Navy E-5 ship's cook, he graduated SIU-Carbondale with industrial engineering and nutritional science degrees and worked over five decades as a chef and part-time in the hardware department of Home Depot, Naperville. He had a love for wine making, green spaces, koi ponds, water gardens, greenhouses and solar living. His gardening, grapevine and fruit tree passions allowed him to produce his own grapes for wine and truly organic fruits and vegetables.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Batavia, and AmVets #103 Aurora. A service with military honors to be held in the near future.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 23, 2020
John was an incredibly warm and kind hearted man. He had a gentle soul and was a gift to anyone and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. It was an honor having him in my life and my familys life and I was proud to have him as my uncle.
Melissa Meister Hanley
Family
May 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved