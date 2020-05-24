passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. Born in Chicago on June 26, 1950, he is survived by his wife Anna; step-son: John (Kendra) Hiltenbrand; grandchildren: Kenneth, Garrett, Catherine and Mitchell; sister, Linda (Chester) Pietrusiewicz; nieces and nephews: Jennifer, Andrea, Michael and families; brother-in-law Dr. Enn (Joanne) Meister; nieces: Dr. Erika Meister, Melissa (Nicholas) Hanley and family; nephews: Derek (Tami) Meister and family, Jared (Candice) Meister; and two beloved Bulldogs, Mercedes and Blue.



Serving two tours at-sea in Vietnam as a US Navy E-5 ship's cook, he graduated SIU-Carbondale with industrial engineering and nutritional science degrees and worked over five decades as a chef and part-time in the hardware department of Home Depot, Naperville. He had a love for wine making, green spaces, koi ponds, water gardens, greenhouses and solar living. His gardening, grapevine and fruit tree passions allowed him to produce his own grapes for wine and truly organic fruits and vegetables.



He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Batavia, and AmVets #103 Aurora. A service with military honors to be held in the near future.





