age 70, of St. Petersburg passed Friday, March 22, 2019; he was born and raised in Chicago. John is survived by his son, John M. Scroppo; sister, Eleanor Digristina. He leaves behind many loving family members and friends. His viewing will be held at Anderson McQueen funeral home 2201 Dr MLK St. N., St. Petersburg, FL on Wednesday, March 27th from 4 to 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church 200 78th Ave NE, St. Petersburg FL, Thursday, March 28th at 11am. Share condolences at AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019