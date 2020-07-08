1/
John Sebok
John "Dave" Sebok, Veteran US Army. Beloved husband of Diane, nee Vandenberg. Dear father of Laura (Danny) Woods, Linda, Lisa (Gilbert) Murphy and David (Maureen). Loving Papa of Cody, Justin, Charlie, Molly, Joseph, Erin, John (Kelly), Matthew, Katherine and the late Susan. Dear brother of Judy Gomolski and Shirley Basta. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. Due to the number of people who would like to pay their respects, we ask that you make your visit a brief one in order to all who would like to attend a chance to do so. Once you have exited the funeral home, we ask that you depart immediately so that there are no gatherings at our facility. Face coverings are required for entry into Beverly Ridge Funeral Home. Funeral Mass and Interment will be held privately. 773-779-4411



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
