John Shea Lehman, age 80, passed away on June 22, 2020. Devoted husband of 57 years to Patricia, nee O'Brien; loving father to John Shea Jr. (Becky) Lehman, Brien (Jackie) Lehman, Kathleen (Kevin) Henneberry, and Mary Patricia (Bill Witowski) Lehman; cherished grandpa of Marin, Brynn, Jillian & Anya Lehman; J.P. & Bill Lehman; Seamus, Finn & Maisie Henneberry; proud great grandpa of Maverik Henneberry; dear brother of the late Lloyd (Julie) Lehman; fond brother-in-law of Harry (Joanne) O'Brien and a treasured uncle and friend of many. Son of the late Lloyd and Margie (Shea) Lehman. Longtime resident of LaGrange Park and a parishioner of St. Francis Xavier for 44 years. John had a passion for automobiles, cooking, and cherished the 74 years he was able to spend with family and friends on Washington Island, WI. There was nothing John enjoyed more than his family, holding court, and telling a good story. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Home, www.misericordia.com or Helping Hand, www.hhcenter.org
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.