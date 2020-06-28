John Shea Lehman
1939 - 2020
John Shea Lehman, age 80, passed away on June 22, 2020. Devoted husband of 57 years to Patricia, nee O'Brien; loving father to John Shea Jr. (Becky) Lehman, Brien (Jackie) Lehman, Kathleen (Kevin) Henneberry, and Mary Patricia (Bill Witowski) Lehman; cherished grandpa of Marin, Brynn, Jillian & Anya Lehman; J.P. & Bill Lehman; Seamus, Finn & Maisie Henneberry; proud great grandpa of Maverik Henneberry; dear brother of the late Lloyd (Julie) Lehman; fond brother-in-law of Harry (Joanne) O'Brien and a treasured uncle and friend of many. Son of the late Lloyd and Margie (Shea) Lehman. Longtime resident of LaGrange Park and a parishioner of St. Francis Xavier for 44 years. John had a passion for automobiles, cooking, and cherished the 74 years he was able to spend with family and friends on Washington Island, WI. There was nothing John enjoyed more than his family, holding court, and telling a good story. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Home, www.misericordia.com or Helping Hand, www.hhcenter.org



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 27, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mr. Lehman and all his family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
June 26, 2020
Dear Patty and Family we were so sorry to hear of Johns passing. When we think of him we remember how kind and welcoming he always was to everyone. Always looking so dapper he was always so upbeat and fun. Please accept our deepest condolences. He loved you all so much and was so proud of you all. Love, Kathy and Ed Austin.
Kathleen Austin
Friend
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
