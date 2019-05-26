Jack Shemroske, 83, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully in Tucson, Arizona, from cancer. Jack was a wonderful man who dedicated his life to family both human and canine. He was loved profoundly, is missed by many, and will always be cherished by those who knew him. John was born to Catherine and John Shemroske. After graduating from St. Vincent DePaul, he spent his entire professional career working for Illinois Bell. Jack is honored and remembered by his wife, Nancy; siblings Larry, James, Mary Bachta, and the late Carole Estes; eight children: Peter, John, Carolyn, Philip, Patrick, Paul, Regina, and Cathryn; their spouses; sixteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Those who loved and lost him will forever feel his presence in a glass of beer, a warm flannel shirt, a bakery treat, a treasured pet, and one another. We will celebrate Jack throughout the day and evening on Friday, May 31st, at St. John Brebeuf, 8307 N. Harlem Ave., Niles, IL 60714. Friends and family will gather at the Parish Center at 9:30 a.m., 8305 N. Harlem Ave, Niles, IL, 60714. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in the main church. If you care to raise a glass and share a story, please think of stopping by our open house at 607 W. Techny Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite hospice program. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary