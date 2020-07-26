John Shultz passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 22, 2020, at the age of 91. A long-time resident of Naperville, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida, John was born and raised a family in Naperville, where he owned a manufacturing business after graduating from Dartmouth College and serving in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.
John enjoyed reading and history, golf, playing cards, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. In retirement, he was one of the "Boys of Summer," living year-round in Vero Beach.
Predeceased by his first wife, Marie (nee Strahl), John is survived by his wife Marion (Geraghty), two children Susan and James (wife Ann), and two granddaughters, Kirby and Allison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, or an organization preventing eye disease, finding treatments, or supporting people living with vision impairment.
Services/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
