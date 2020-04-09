|
|
John Smith McCoy II, born 10.8.1928, formerly of Winnetka, IL, passed away in West Palm Beach, FL on April 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was the eldest son of Nancy (Martin) Jennison, Winnetka, IL and Samuel John McCoy, San Antonio, TX. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Laura Virginia (Gingy) Allen McCoy, in 2001. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Julia (Allen) McCoy Bertram and Lawrence R. Bertram of Merrimac, MA, John Smith McCoy III and Anne (Kelly) McCoy of Annapolis, MD, and Nina (Alexander) McCoy Royce and Wesley W. Royce of Grafton, NH, his two beloved granddaughters, Kelly Alexander McCoy and Julia Rose McCoy, his sister, Nancy (McCoy) Hotchkiss of Hinsdale, IL, and stepbrother Mansfield (Duke) Schmidt Templeton of Stuart, FL. In addition, he is survived by his longtime, much loved companion, Edith Baird Eglin of Palm Beach, FL. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, burial will be private. Donations in memory of his life may be made to the Audubon Society audubon.org or Trout Unlimited tu.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020