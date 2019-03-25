|
John Sobol, beloved husband of the late Helen B. nee Reihel; loving father of Les, Dan (Malgorzata), Donna (Richard) Jaczak and Johnny Sobol; dearest grandfather of Billy (Jessica) Bruno, Bobby Bruno, Denise (Bill) Perry, Rich (Jenn) Jaczak, Danny (Kristin) Jaczak, Sebastian (Frauke) Palka, Tomasz (Anna) Palka and the late Justyna Palka; dear great grandfather of Arabella, Alison, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Madison, Kayla, Quinn, Riley, Aaliyah and Leeona; fond brother of Olga Brown and the late Helen (Nick) Bartosh, Dorothy Sobol and Julie Dorencz; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 10:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 11:15 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers, Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019