John "Jack" Spirakes, age 96, of Palos Heights, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019 with his loving family at his side.
John is the loving husband to the late Millie Spirakes; loving father to Kathy Donlan, Joanie (Dan) Duffy, Gerri D'Amato, Patty Spirakes, Maureen "Teeny" Kelso, Sharon (Jerry) Hughes; grandfather to 15, great grandfather to 16; and brother to 9.
John honorably served the United States Army during World War II and he is an avid Cubs fan.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6,2019 from 3:00-9:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Alexander Catholic Church (7025 W. 126th Street; Palos Heights, IL 60463). He will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019