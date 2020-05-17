age 64, of LaGrange Park, entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Middendorf Thoms. They shared 40 years of joyful marriage together. He was a lifelong learner, who always amazed family and friends with his technical and handyman skills. He had a passion for cars, WWII history, and was a master at the grill. He was a loving family man, a playful grandfather, and a friend to many. John is predeceased by his parents George and Constance, and sister Lynn (the late Jean-Marc) Demontoy. John is survived by his wife, Joan; three children, Rachel (Kevin) Malone, Emily, and Graham; two grandchildren, Emmet and Poppy Malone; siblings, Barbara Thoms, Susan (Greg) Reed, Bill (Sue) Thoms, Sally Thoms, Peter Thoms, Jamie (Patty) Thoms, and Chris (Ann) Thoms. John was like a brother to all of his in-laws, he loved being an uncle, and will be remembered lovingly by a large extended family. Funeral service will be private. Donations to the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph appreciated. See full obituary at HJFunerals.com. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.