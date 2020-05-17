John Stephen Thoms
age 64, of LaGrange Park, entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Middendorf Thoms. They shared 40 years of joyful marriage together. He was a lifelong learner, who always amazed family and friends with his technical and handyman skills. He had a passion for cars, WWII history, and was a master at the grill. He was a loving family man, a playful grandfather, and a friend to many. John is predeceased by his parents George and Constance, and sister Lynn (the late Jean-Marc) Demontoy. John is survived by his wife, Joan; three children, Rachel (Kevin) Malone, Emily, and Graham; two grandchildren, Emmet and Poppy Malone; siblings, Barbara Thoms, Susan (Greg) Reed, Bill (Sue) Thoms, Sally Thoms, Peter Thoms, Jamie (Patty) Thoms, and Chris (Ann) Thoms. John was like a brother to all of his in-laws, he loved being an uncle, and will be remembered lovingly by a large extended family. Funeral service will be private. Donations to the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph appreciated. See full obituary at HJFunerals.com. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Not sure what to say?

