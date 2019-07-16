|
|
John T. "Jack" Barrett, age 80, of Elmhurst, proud graduate of DePaul University and St. Mel High School, former HR Manager in the Fossil Division of Commonwealth Edison with over 38 years of service; beloved husband of the late Mary Ann, nee Sherlock; loving father of Colleen (Paul) Quinn, Maura (Kerry) Schoo, Jim (Mary) and John; proud grandfather of Patrick, Kevin and Conor Quinn and Maeve and Claire Schoo and Brendan Barrett; dear brother of Edward(Sheila), Tom (Rita), Mike and the late Kay; fond uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (1/2 mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and Family will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 426 North West Avenue (at Fremont), Elmhurst. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 or Western Golf Association/Evans Scholars Foundation, One Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029-0301. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019