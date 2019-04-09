|
March 25, 1936 - April 4, 2019SOUTH BEND - Local businessman, John T. Bycraft, III, passed away at the South Bend Hospice House on Thursday at 7:25pm. A Mass of Christian Burial is set for 2:00pm next Saturday April 13th at the Cathedral of St. Matthew, 1701 Miami St., South Bend. Friends may call on Friday from 4-7pm at the McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, Granger, enter the parking lot off of Cherry Road, 574-232-1411. Memorial Donations may be made to the Christ Child Society, PO Box 1286, South Bend, IN 46624-1286. To send your private condolences to the family and for updated funeral and more obituary information log on to: www.McGannHay.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019