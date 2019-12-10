|
John T. Cartland, longtime resident of Northbrook, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 at the age of 87. John was preceded in death this year by his dear wife, Paula. John was born on March 5, 1932 in Evanston and grew up in Park Ridge. He was an Army First Lieutenant and Korean War Veteran. John graduated from the Engineering School of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and ran a successful engineering firm in the Chicago area for many years. He served as an alderman in Park Ridge, on the founding board of the Mighty Mites youth football league, and on the board at Thresholds in Chicago. In his retirement his philanthropic and volunteer work knew no bounds, from continuing his work at Thresholds, to tutoring at-risk kids. And he loved, and was supremely dedicated to, his family. Also preceding John in death were his parents, Si and Geri; his three sisters, Mary, Abi, and Cathy; and his step-daughter, Bonni. He is survived by his brother, Si; his children Jack (Jill), Mary (John), Doug, Jenifer (Jeff), and Susan (Doug B.); his step children Nancy (Tania) and Ben; plus nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Thresholds. You can donate at Thresholds.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019