Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
La Salle, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
La Salle, IL
John T. Geiger


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John T. Geiger Obituary
Geiger , John T. John T. Geiger, 84, of Chicago, formerly of La Salle, died June 12, 2019 in Presence Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 AM Thursday in St. Patrick's Church in La Salle the Very Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of services Thursday in the church. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mr. Geiger was born in Peru on November 18, 1934 to John W. and Gertrude (Cahill) Geiger. He was a graduate of St. Bede Academy and Loyola University. He worked for the State of Illinois as a social worker. John never married.

He was a member of St. Ignatius Church in Chicago.

Mr. Geiger is survived by his sister Mary Louise Geiger of Romeoville and many cousins.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 15 to June 16, 2019
