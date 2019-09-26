|
|
John T. Haran, 76, of Lake Forest, loving husband and father, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. He was born in Worcester, MA to Austin F. Haran and Lucille (Leclerc) Haran. He is survived by his wife Carol (Healey), his children Keith (Trish Beaudreau), Craig (Erin), Erin (Patrick) MacCurtain, and Megan (Timothy Gough), his grandchildren Madelyn, Alexander, Aidan, Hadley, and Sophie, his brothers Michael (Judy) and Stephen (Maureen), sister and brother-in-law Barbie and Dennis Moroney, and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 950 W. Everett Road, Lake Forest, IL. from 10:00 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment Lake Forest Cemetery. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting brain tumor research at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine with a gift in memory of John Haran. Please visit wewill.northwestern.edu/johnharan to make a donation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019