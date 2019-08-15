|
John T. Kelly, age 53, of La Grange is now at peace after his fight with ALS and went home to Jesus on August 13, 2019. Loving dad of Cara, Emily and Luke; cherished son of Don and the late JoAnn Kelly; dear brother of Debbie (Matt) Martin, Tim (Carla) Kelly, Mary (Dave) Sewall, Mark (Norine) Kelly, Don (Sharon) Kelly, Carol (Joe) Wrona and Peter Kelly; proud uncle and friend of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. All are asked to meet Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring, La Grange for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name to the Les Turner ALS Foundation or appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019