Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
John Kelly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
124 N. Spring
La Grange, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Kelly


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John T. Kelly Obituary
John T. Kelly, age 53, of La Grange is now at peace after his fight with ALS and went home to Jesus on August 13, 2019. Loving dad of Cara, Emily and Luke; cherished son of Don and the late JoAnn Kelly; dear brother of Debbie (Matt) Martin, Tim (Carla) Kelly, Mary (Dave) Sewall, Mark (Norine) Kelly, Don (Sharon) Kelly, Carol (Joe) Wrona and Peter Kelly; proud uncle and friend of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. All are asked to meet Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring, La Grange for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name to the Les Turner ALS Foundation or appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now