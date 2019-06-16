Kemp , John T. John T. Kemp, age 76, a resident of Naperville since 1978, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 30, 1943 in Springfield, IL to his loving late parents, Carrol and Nora Kemp. Cherished husband of Marcia L. Kemp, wedded on June 10, 1967. Loving father of Erin Kemp and the late Kris Kemp. Adored grandpa of Liam. Dearest brother of Robert (the late Margo) Kemp of Springfield, IL, Kate Kemp of Iowa City, IA, and Janice Kemp of Dayton, OH. Dear uncle of Michelle, Amanda, Caleb, Brittany, Patrick and Christopher. Fond brother-in-law of James (Margaret) Whalen. John grew up in Springfield, IL and graduated from Lanphier High School, class of 1961 and The University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK. John joined the Navy and did 2 tours in Vietnam, one on the USS Robert H. McCard and time in DaNang, Vietnam. After returning home, John started working for the Federal Government, retiring in 2008 as a Contract Manager for the Department of Health and Human Services. John loved gardening. He was an avid swimmer in high school and college. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 [email protected] Memorial Visitation: Thursday, June 27th 4:30-6:30 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville IL 60540. Funeral Service to follow at 6:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com



