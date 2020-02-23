|
John T. Kessler, age 76, of Evanston. Beloved husband to the late Karen Kessler nee Petersen. Loving father of Allison (Brandon) Kroft and Emily (Matt) Bright.
Adoring grandfather of Ethan and Lauren Kroft, Gavin and Ainsley Bright. Kind brother of Robert Kessler, Kaye Kessler McKay, James Kessler and the late Dore' Kessler Bodenheimer. Brother in law of Bruce (Arnhild) Petersen. Dear uncle of Dan, Debi, Kandi, Kelly, Nicole, Jan-Erik and Sven.
Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Funeral Service Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Hemenway United Methodist, 933 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, Illinois 60202.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hemenway United Methodist, 933 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, Illinois 60202.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020