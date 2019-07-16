|
|
Visitation for John T. Klauss 85 of Mundelein is from 5-7 Pm Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Memorial service will begin at 7 PM.
He was born January 5, 1934 in Chicago to Carl and Mary (nee Stiakia) Klauss and died Monday July 8, 2019 at Autumn Leaves in Vernon Hills.
Before retirement John was a firefighter for the City of Chicago for 32 years. He was also a retired Tilesetter.
He is survived by his sons John (Laura) Klauss, James Klauss, his grandchildren Adam, Kelly, Ashley, Bre, Kyle and Brett Klauss. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Phyllis (nee Nottger). For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019