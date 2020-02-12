|
|
John T. "Jack" Magrini, age 93, U.S. Army WWII Veteran, retired employee of Nicor Gas and longtime North Riverside resident.
Beloved husband of Jacky Smalstig, dear son of the late Henry and the late Helen (nee Roche) Magrini. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020, 8:30am until time of prayers 10:30am at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside to Mater Christi Church, Mass 11:00am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Garden Mausoleum. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020