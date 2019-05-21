|
John T. Mangan, age 84; beloved husband of the late Maureen; loving father of John, Jr., Patrick (Stephanie), Michael, Sheila (Thomas) Edwards, Christopher (Michelle); dear father-in-law of Caroline Courney Mangan and Cynthia Francona; cherished grandfather of Riley, Seamus, Nora, Eric, Sammy, Carrie, Kaileen, Michael, Katie, Tommy, Bridget, Claire, Hannah and Luke; fond brother of Jean (William) LeBeau, June (the late William) Sheerin, Thomas (the late Denise) Mangan, and the late Joan (the late Harold) Goeppner; also kind uncle to many nieces and nephews. Long and dedicated career at CNA Insurance Company; Funeral 9:15 a.m. Thursday from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sinsinawa Dominicans appreciated. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019