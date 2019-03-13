|
John "Jack" T. McNicholas, age 86, formerly of Chicago Ridge and Keeler Lake, MI. Beloved husband of Patricia A. McNicholas nee White. Loving father of Mary Pat, John (late Kathleen) McNicholas; Caring brother of the late James P (Marion), Lavergne (Francis) Richardson and Catherine Nigg. Uncle and Great Uncle of many nieces and nephews, and dear friend to many. Visitation Thursday March 14, 2019 from 2-8pm at Curley Funeral Home 6116 West 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Funeral Friday 9:30am going to Our Lady of the Ridge 10am Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Misericordia (#2800) 6300 N Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660 www.misericordia.com or St Vincent DePaul Society Chapter- Our Lady of the Ridge 10811 Ridgeland Ave, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. For more information or online register www.curleyfuneralhome.com or (708) 422-2700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019