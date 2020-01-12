|
John T. "Jack" Moynahan, of Evanston, entered eternal life on January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Hopkinson) for 65 years. Devoted and loving father of Cathy (Chuck) Gress, Laurie (Charlie) Carpenter, Patrick (Judy) Moynahan and Michael Moynahan; proud grandfather of Kelly (Luca) Fagundes, Lauren Bremer, Jenny (Dan) Driscoll, Kevin (Jen) Carpenter, Kate (Josh) Walters, Meaghan and Paddy Moynahan, Michael Moynahan, and Jessica and Matt Wirtz; great grandfather of Isla and Enzo Fagundes, Maggie and Finn Bremer, Maddie, John and Brian Driscoll, Mallory and Adam Carpenter, and Nora and Maeve Walters. He attended Xavier High School in NYC, and Georgetown University, then saw action in World War II as a Naval Aircorp pilot. Jack and Nancy joined Saint Joan of Arc parish in 1955, where they raised their family. Jack's career was in the automatic fire sprinkler protection industry, and he was involved in many of Chicago's most iconic buildings, including McCormick Place and the Sears Tower. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 9248 Lawndale Avenue, Evanston, Illinois 60203, followed by a Celebration of Life Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial charitable contributions may be made to The Academy at St. Joan of Arc, 9248 Lawndale Avenue, Evanston, Illinois 60203, or https://www.theacademysja.org, click on tab 'Giving', Note: in memory of Jack Moynahan. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020