|
|
John T. Mullen Beloved husband of Patti (nee Houtsma). Brother of Michael (Susan), Brian (Patti) and the late Patrick (the late Kelly) Mullen. Fond brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Retired member of I.B.E.W. Local 134. Chapel Service Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the I.B.E.W. Local 134 Helping Hands Fund 2722 S. Martin Luther King Dr. Chicago, IL. 60616 www.helpinghand134.org or GuildHaus 2413 Canal St. Blue Island, IL. 60406. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019