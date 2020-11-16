1/1
John T. Murphy
John T. "Jack" Murphy, Age 86, U.S. Navy Veteran, Born into Eternal Life on November 13, 2020. Loving and Cherished father of the late Terrence Joseph Murphy. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Molly Murphy, Natives of Castle Island, County Kerry, Ireland. Dear brother of the late Thomas Murphy. Devoted uncle of Lisa O'Brien (Michael Flisk), Jerry (Laurie) O'Brien, and Nora (the late Michael, C.P.D.) Flisk. Dear grandpa to Michael John, C.F.D. (Leta), Timothy (Local 399 Engineer), Margaret "Peg," ASA, and Brian Flisk, C.P.D. Proud "Papa" to Ella and Shae. Also loved by many nieces and nephews. Devout Catholic and faithful supporter of St. Mary of the Angels and St. Christina Parishes. Devotee and longtime personal friend to St. Terese of Calcutta. Retired Court Reporter in the County of Cook serving at the 26th St. Criminal Courts Building. Family and friends will meet at St. Christina Church, 111th St. & Christiana Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Park Lawn Association, 10833 S. LaPorte Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 16, 2020.
November 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jack’s passing. They are all up in heaven having a grand party.
Anne Williamson
Friend
