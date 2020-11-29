1/1
Dr. John T. O'Brien
Dr. John T. O'Brien, Chevalier, founder of the Review of Contemporary Fiction and Dalkey Archive Press, passed away in his home on November 21st at the age of 75.

A longtime resident of Funks Grove, Illinois, John was an avid gardener, planting many trees to restore the original landscape, and had seven dogs who meant the world to him.

John was the father of four: Kathleen O'Brien (Eric Christian), Emmett O'Brien, William O'Brien (Tiffany O'Brien), and Kevin O'Brien. He was the grandfather of Joshua O'Brien, Liam O'Brien, and Abigail O'Brien. He is survived by his older brothers William O'Brien (Joann), Edmund O'Brien (Mary), brother-in-law, John White, and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was proceeded in death by his father, William F. O'Brien, his mother, Ruth F. O'Brien, and his dear sister, Maureen White.

He will be most missed for his humor, storytelling, and pizza-making on Friday nights. John has now joined his father, family, and dear friends. As his friend Gilbert Sorrentino wrote: "They are all gone into the world of light."


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
