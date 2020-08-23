John T. Polchan, United States Army Veteran, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Golden Age of 87. Beloved Husband of 59 years to Constance "Connie" née Koldon. Devoted Father of Thomas (Kathy) Polchan, Kevin (Darinka) Polchan, Mark (Lynette) Polchan, and Jeanine (Pete). Loving Son of the late John and the late Mary Polchan. Fond Grandfather of Mark, Johnny, Nicole, Mitchell, Gracie, Alyssa, Nick and Peter. Dear Brother of the late Pearl (the late George) Bak. Loving Brother-in-Law of Ron Koldon and the late Don Koldon. Dear Uncle of many. John was a retired Cicero Police Officer.
Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service of Christian Burial 1:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located Between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit John's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com
and sign his guestbook.
In Lieu of Flowers, Donations to Ronald McDonald House.
WE REQUIRE THAT ALL GUESTS ENTERING THE BUILDING WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING.