John Thomas Pressley, loved and respected by so many, dies on February 20, 2020. Born August 14, 1924, he grew up in Canton, NC, the youngest of five siblings. He is predeceased by his parents, Harley and Carrie Pressley, and by his wife, Shirley Pressley. He is survived by his son, Scott, who has been at his side and was his best friend and loving caretaker for a number of years; daughters, Lisa Pressley and Leslie Lawson, and son-in-law, James Lawson. He attended Mars Hill University pursuing a degree in journalism, and left to enlist in the U.S. Navy. He trained for his position at the University of Chicago, where he met his wife, Shirley. He served in WWII aboard the LST 912 as Radioman, Chief Petty Officer, and was one of the youngest sailors to attain this rank. He saw duty in the Philippines, Vietnam and Japan, and corresponded regularly with his life partner, Shirley throughout his service. He returned to Chicago to marry Shirley and took a position as Purchasing Manager for Maxant Button and Supply Co. Recruited by the Purchasing Management Association of Chicago (PMAC), he accepted the position of Executive Director and Editor of the association's publication, The Chicago Purchasor. Shirley was also a regular contributor to the magazine, and the association recognized the couple's strong support of the organization. The PMAC honored John by establishing an annual award in his name. He received many other awards throughout his career but this was the one of which he was most proud. John and Shirley traveled extensively in the U.S. and Mexico, and taught their children a love of nature and creatures great and small on numerous camping trips. John and Shirley retired to Beverly Shores, Indiana, where they continued their love of nature. John was known to secretly feed the visiting deer from his hand, in spite of warnings from his family. John was proud of his military service and wore his LST 912 cap daily, even throughout his illness. He was never too tired to talk about his Navy service. He is known as a man of strength and integrity who fiercely loved his family and his country. Thanks to all of the caretakers who were at his side and gave him and his grateful family comfort and love. To honor our Dad, please consider a contribution to Memory of John T. Pressley, VNA/Meals on Wheels, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to the . Thanks to all for your prayers, love and support. Scott, Lisa and Leslie. Arrangements were handled by Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020