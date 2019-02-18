|
|
Jack T. Sobbe passed away 2/11/2019 at his home in Florida. Jack spent the majority of his life in the Chicago area residing in Evergreen Park for 45 years. The Sobbe family had grocery stores in the Bridgeport and Beverly neighborhoods of Chicago for over 60 years. Jack was a colorful personality and loved a good adventure. His hobbies were horseback riding, archery, golfing, hunting, scuba diving, cooking, fishing, tennis, competitive shooting and sailing.
Jack is survived by his daughter Joyce Agner, son Keith (Ceil) Sobbe, grandchildren Scott and Kurt Agner, Ryan and Mia Sobbe, greatgrandson Vance and his brother Donald (Lynda) Sobbe and many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Anton (Jack) and Ilene Sobbe, beloved wife Marilyn (nee Nelson) and loving companion Elaine Tesher.
Jack's wishes are to have his cremains interned at sea.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019