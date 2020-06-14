John T. Wardrope, 92, of Barrington, Illinois, beloved husband of Bozena (nee Tartik) for a wonderful 42 years, loving and proud father of Katie (Jason) Lauer, doting grandfather of Ryan and Abby, dearest brother of Tim (Luann) O'Connor and the late Joan (Joel) Segall, loving stepfather of Gina Rosado Jaffee and proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. John, known familiarly as Jack, served in the Marine Corps soon after graduating high school. He earned his B.A. at the University of Chicago and his law degree from DePaul University Law School while working for the Chicago Police Department. Stories from his time as a "copper" would regale friends for the rest of his life. However, he settled on trial law as his choice of profession, eventually becoming a founding member of the law firm of Purcell and Wardrope. He thrived in the courtroom and took great satisfaction in his work. He had an eclectic range of interests, from the Civil War and politics to finding the best bakery in the entire Chicago area. Jack was known for his kindness, generosity, quick wit and easygoing charm. He often joked that he got through life with a good head of hair and a smile. A warm and loving man who took great joy in his family life, he leaves behind more happy memories than can ever be counted. Due to current circumstances, a funeral service will be held at a later date. For information call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.