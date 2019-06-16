Home

Zalokar , John T. John T. Zalokar, age 77, died unexpectedly in his St. Charles home Wednesday, June 5, 2019. John was the loving father of John D., Jennifer and Kristan (Corey) who all reside in CA. Cherished son of the late Florence and John. Dear brother of Linda Z. (John R.). Fond uncle of Jessica (Greg), Beth (Dan), Hilary (Ian), Alyson (Steve), Amanda (Steve) and Richard (Karen). Great uncle of 16. Beloved partner of Bonnie and dear friend of Dina and Suni. John was born in Cleveland, OH and a proud graduate of Miami University of OH. Memorial Service to be held at a later date in Cleveland, OH.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
