John Terrence Franke "Terry" passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on a bright sunny morning on January 21st. It was fitting for someone who always viewed life through rose tinted glasses. His optimism was infectious and his love was overpowering. Terry was a mountain of productivity, a chronic multi-tasker, and was never prone to sit still. His unmatched energy led Terry to live a full life of varied interests and passions. No matter what community he entered, Terry was always a driving force of positivity. Those who knew him would agree he lived every minute of every day to the fullest. Terry was a lifelong Chicagoland resident, born in Chicago, raised by his parents Allyn and Rita, in Deerfield, and a graduate of Loyola Academy in Wilmette. He advanced his studies at his beloved Lawrence University (Class of '68), where as a member of the board of directors for over 20 years, culminating in his role as chairman, Terry became synonymous with the University. Terry's love for Lawrence will live on in perpetuity through the Terry and Mary Franke scholarship fund. After college, Terry received an MBA from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University. His first professional endeavor was with Continental Bank as a banker, but Terry quickly found his calling as a human resources benefits consultant at Hewitt Associates where he spent the bulk of his career. As an early partner in a rapidly growing company, Terry's impact was felt all over Hewitt. His positive attitude, thoughtful communication skills, natural leadership, and most importantly integrity, led to a successful career in business. After retiring from Hewitt, Terry was able to share his unique skills with others through his sales consulting role at Productive Strategies. His most recent project was at his own firm Franke Associates, where he assisted institutions with presidential transitions and board governance at the college level. Perhaps his most rewarding work was done serving as a mentor to 21 college interns. Terry was very philanthropic and supported countless causes, but some of his favorites were The Writer's Theatre, JDRF, and the Humanities Festival. Terry's inability to sit idle and difficulty with saying no, led him on a very fulfilling life full of adventure with his beloved wife Mary. He was a patron of the arts, enjoyed his many trips to the theater, and loved rock music, but most of all he loved dancing, where he was truly a force of nature. He also loved racquet sports like pickleball, tennis, and racquetball, as well as golf, especially at Skokie Country Club and Desert Mountain in Arizona where he had a home. Terry enjoyed the outdoors, taking hikes, swimming and going fishing with his grandchildren. Terry was an avid traveler, he and Mary visited 6 continents and countless countries together, but his absolute favorite place was in Pentwater Michigan, where his idea of a perfect day would end by enjoying a martini while watching the sunset over the lake with his wife by his side. Terry's open mindedness and boundless energy allowed him to live a diverse life with many different passions, but he was most passionate about his family. Although he was a tremendous colleague, mentor, friend, and partner, his most successful job was that of a husband and parent. Terry is survived by his spouse Mary who he adored, siblings, Barbara (Chris), Greg, and Alan (Sylvia), his uncle Richard and his aunt Barbara, his children, Jack (Hollie), James (Jessica) and Lizzie (Cory), and by his grandchildren Elsa, Henry, Freja, Heidi, James, Ella, and Linus. He will be dearly missed by all. Memorial services will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, One North LaSalle Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602. Funeral info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020