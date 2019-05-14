|
John Thomas Campbell - 46, suddenly, beloved husband of Yesenia (nee Perez); proud father of Riley, Maggie and Alex; devoted son of Patricia (nee Cullen) and the late James; loving brother of Jim, Mike, Joe and Brian; Son in law of Pablo and Xiomara Perez; fond cousin and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. going to Mary Seat of Wisdom for funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019