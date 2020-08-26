John T. Geary, age 81; beloved husband of 57 years to Joan Roddewig Geary; loving father of Elizabeth (Tom) O'Mara, Patrick (Tammy) Geary, Michele (John) Girgis, and Kristina Geary; cherished grandfather of Casey, Abby, Meg and T.J. O'Mara, John and Jillian Geary, Ellie, Madeleine, and Mimi Girgis, Patrick, Colin, and Matthew Meehan; fond brother of the late Joseph, Mary O'Brien, James, and Thomas Geary; loving supportive uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saturday, August 29th at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL. Please support John's family by signing the online guestbook and to reserve a seat at the funeral mass at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Western Golf Association, Evans Scholars Foundation, www.wgaesf.org
. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275.