John Thomas Geary
John T. Geary, age 81; beloved husband of 57 years to Joan Roddewig Geary; loving father of Elizabeth (Tom) O'Mara, Patrick (Tammy) Geary, Michele (John) Girgis, and Kristina Geary; cherished grandfather of Casey, Abby, Meg and T.J. O'Mara, John and Jillian Geary, Ellie, Madeleine, and Mimi Girgis, Patrick, Colin, and Matthew Meehan; fond brother of the late Joseph, Mary O'Brien, James, and Thomas Geary; loving supportive uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saturday, August 29th at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL. Please support John's family by signing the online guestbook and to reserve a seat at the funeral mass at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Western Golf Association, Evans Scholars Foundation, www.wgaesf.org. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
