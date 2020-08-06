1/
John Thomas Gerlits Jr.
John Thomas Gerlits, Jr., age 90, February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan Murphy Gerlits; loving father of Laura (Randy) White and John Thomas Gerlits, III; loving step grandfather of Nicole Cesario and Natalie (Kory) McLaughlin; step great grandfather of five; loving brother of the late Francis J. (Suzanne) Gerlits and the late Patsy (the late James) Fitzgerald; uncle to many nieces and nephews.

John graduated from Loyola Academy, the University of Notre Dame and Northwestern Kellogg School of Business. He spent his career in banking. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an avid fan of baseball and Notre Dame football.

Due to COVID-19, services and interment will be private and a memorial lunch will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago,17 N. State Street #650, Chicago, IL, 60602.

Info 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.


Published in PL-North on Aug. 6, 2020.
