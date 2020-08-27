1/1
John Thomas Kern
{ "" }
John T. Kern, age 76 of Farmington Hills, passed away August 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen for 52 years. Cherished father of Dr. Sarah (Dr. Kevin) Whitley, Megan, and John Michael (François Plumey). Loving grandfather of Jackson, Graham and Alister Whitley. Dear brother of Marianne (William) Wessel, Robert (Sydney), and Jeanne (David) Bender. Brother-in-law of Margaret (Mack) Miller and Laurence Fahey. John is also survived by many cousins. Visitation Sunday, Aug. 30th, 2-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Monday, Aug. 31st, 10:30am until time of Funeral Mass 11am at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
AUG
30
Service
07:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
AUG
31
Lying in State
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
