John Thomas Lucadamo, 73, of Evanston, passed away on Sunday, April 14. John was born February 8, 1946, in Rahway, New Jersey, the son of Katherine Lander Lucadamo and Ulysses Victor Lucadamo. He was the husband of Nancye Jean Kirk and father of Victor Bland Kirk Lucadamo of Boston and Eleanor Elizabeth Kirk Lucadamo of Urbana, IL.John graduated from The Pingry School in Short Hills, New Jersey, and Alfred University in Alfred, New York, before traveling to Evanston to attend Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. He began his journalism career at The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, where he met his wife Nancye. Evanston became John's permanent home when he returned there in 1977, working as an editor and reporter first at The Chicago Sun-Times and later at The Chicago Tribune. While covering education for the Tribune, his desire to be a teacher grew. He left the newspaper in 1996 for a second career as a journalism and English teacher at New Trier High School, where he was advisor to the school newspaper. He passed along his passion for journalism to his students, often taking them to The Tribune to talk with former colleagues. When he retired from teaching in 2011, John's life somehow got busier. He was active in the OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) program at Northwestern University, frequently organizing classes each semester - always including one class based on his latest favorite Charles Dickens novel. But his real love was the Wednesday lunch program at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. For many years John volunteered at the Saturday soup kitchen at First Presbyterian Church and was concerned that there was no lunch offered for those in need in Evanston on Wednesdays. He took it upon himself to fix this and cajoled others to join him in the ministry of making sandwiches, preparing meals, setting up tables, and welcoming guests to the church every week for food and fellowship. The lunch program was a logical ministry for John to pursue. It combined his devotion to the St. Mark's community with his love for cooking and bringing people together around a table filled with good food and drink and lively banter. His children, whom he adored, were frequently brought into these conversations, initially, around the dinner table, and more recently via cellphone from their homes in Boston and Urbana.A service to celebrate John's life will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, April 18, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 1509 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, with a reception following at Prairie Moon, 1635 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. Friends are invited to visit the family at home from 5:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, April 17. Memorial gifts in John's memory may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1509 Ridge Ave., Evanston, IL 60201.