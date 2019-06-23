Home

More Obituaries for John St. John
John Thomas St. John Obituary
John (Jack) Thomas St. John, age 69, of Aurora, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1949 in Teaneck, NJ. Jack is a graduate of Rutgers University, NJ and The Berkley School of Music, MA. He served in Vietnam as a Special Forces Green Beret (10th Group). He was in Airborne and was a weapons specialist. He was a member of the Border Patrol in Texas, a Senior Special Agent with Homeland Security/ICE and JTTF and also was an RN at Cook County Trauma ER. Jack is survived by his loving wife; Demie (nee Casarella) St. John, family and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and nephew. Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Interment private. Memorials in Jack's name may be made to: . Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
