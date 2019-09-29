|
Tim Rice of West Salem, WI. began a new life with God on Sunday September 15, 2019. Left to treasure precious memories are his wife of almost 53 years Karen nee Soroka; children Scott (Sara) and Gregory (Jennifer); grandchildren Gannon, Logan, Graden, Bodin, Lilyah and Jaylis; dear brother of William (the late Janet), Jane (the late Robert) Chew, and the late Gerald Rice. Caring brother in law to Ellen Young; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Rice and Dorothy (Sommers) Rice. View full obituary on Legacy.com or Jandtfredrickson.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019