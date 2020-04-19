|
|
John M. Trainer III born May 12, 1938 died peacefully surrounded by loving family in his home of over 40 years in Lincoln Park. A kind and gracious man, John was known for his loving dedication to his family and friends. He will be remembered for his hearty laugh, engaging smile, quick wit, and welcoming bear hugs. He was a lover of music and animals, dancing, tennis, cards, a passionate mentor, and a world traveler. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Nancy and his beloved children, son Michael and his daughter Lindsay (Nick), as well as his sisters Genie and Barbro. John attended the Universities of Illinois and Chicago, served honorably in the Army, and worked with Northwestern Mutual Life for over 30 years. A beacon of integrity, kindness, and gentleness John was dear to many. His family is forever grateful to to those who helped with his care: Ty McGhee, Kirsten Daniels, Carol Taalman. He lived with dignity and grace. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory welcome: charitywater.org/Michael-Trainer/John-Trainer-Legacy
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020