John V. Affatati Jr., 86, born June 7, 1933, entered eternal life on November 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary, five children – John (Brenda, deceased), Phyllis (Jim), Vicki (Mark), Irene (Joe) and Vincent (Michelle), 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, brothers – Ralph (Betty), Carl (Marie) and Jim (Kathy), sister-in-law, Irene (Donald), and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother, Tom, and sister-in-laws, Rose and Annette. John was a proud Veteran of the Korean War, US ARMY.
Visitation will be held at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 8149 W. Golf Road, Niles, IL, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 9:00 am, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church Renovation Fund in Memory of John V. Affatati are appreciated. An extended obituary is available at www.cremation-society.com/obituaries.
