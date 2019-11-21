|
John V. Affatati Jr. , 86, born June 7, 1933, entered eternal life on November 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary, five children-John (Brenda, deceased), Phyllis (Jim), Vicki (Mark), Irene (Joe), Vincent (Michelle), 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, brothers - Ralph (Betty), Carl (Marie), Jim (Kathy), sister-in-law, Irene (Donald), and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother, Tom, and sister-in-laws, Rose and Annette. John was a Veteran of the Korean War, US ARMY.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019