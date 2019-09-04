|
John V. Maul (Ret. Executive Director Cook County Department of Corrections), 71, devoted husband of the late Dianne M. nee Kulawiak, loving brother of Kathleen (Charles) Hemler, Karen (Edward) Baltrus and James (Joan) Maul; dearest brother in law of Kathleen (Ralph) Menzione; dear uncle, great uncle and friend of many. Visitation Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday September 7, 9:00 a.m. till time of services at 9:45 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261, 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside to St. Mary Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven. In Lieu of Flowers donations to Dianne Marie Kulawiak Maul Endowed Scholarship www.alumni.lewisu.edu/Giving.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019