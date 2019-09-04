Home

Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:45 AM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street R
Riverside, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
JOHN V. MAUL

JOHN V. MAUL Obituary
John V. Maul (Ret. Executive Director Cook County Department of Corrections), 71, devoted husband of the late Dianne M. nee Kulawiak, loving brother of Kathleen (Charles) Hemler, Karen (Edward) Baltrus and James (Joan) Maul; dearest brother in law of Kathleen (Ralph) Menzione; dear uncle, great uncle and friend of many. Visitation Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday September 7, 9:00 a.m. till time of services at 9:45 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261, 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside to St. Mary Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven. In Lieu of Flowers donations to Dianne Marie Kulawiak Maul Endowed Scholarship www.alumni.lewisu.edu/Giving.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
